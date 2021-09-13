News Release: Homicide Investigation McKnight Mill Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Homicide Investigation McKnight Mill Road

GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2021) – On August 28, at approximately 7:10 pm, Greensboro Police responded to 1747 McKnight Mill Rd (Relax Inn) on an assault call. The victim identified as Melissa Joann Vassell, 43 years old of Greensboro was located unresponsive with injuries. Vassell was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect Christopher James Alexander, 37 years old of Greensboro, was arrested at the time of the incident and charged with Assault on a Female by a Male over 21 and Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. Approximately a week later Alexander was also charged with Attempted Murder.

On September 10, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. On September 13, Alexander was charged with First Degree Murder. Alexander is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

