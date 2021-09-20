News Release: Homicide Investigation Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Julian Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (9/20): The victim has succumb to her injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Keyoka Robinson, 33 years old of Greensboro. The victim was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway, but investigators don’t believe that it was the cause of death. The driver remained on scene and was not charged.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2021) – On September 19, 2021 at 2:34 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

