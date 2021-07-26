News Release: Homicide Investigation E Whittington Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to her injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Keyona Deasia Walker, 21 years old of Greensboro. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – On July 25, 2021 at approximately 11:28 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 Block of East Whittington Street in reference to an aggravated assault call.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

