News Release: Homicide Investigation Drawbridge Parkway

UPDATE (9/4): This incident is now being investigated as homicide. The victim has been identified as Sheryl Ann Ward, 64 years old of Greensboro. The second deceased individual has been identified as Kerry Bruce Ward, 64 years old of Greensboro. Police have identified everyone involved in this incident and are not looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2021) – On 9-3-2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m. police responded to the 3500-block of Drawbridge Parkway in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located two gunshot victims.
No suspect infornation was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
