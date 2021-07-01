News Release: Homicide Investigation Corrected

Correction: The victim’s name is Patricia Grant, 72
UPDATE: The victim in this incident has succumbed their injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Patricia Grant, 72 years old from Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2021) – On 7.1.2021 at 6:03 a.m. police responded to 2834 Battleground Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. Officers located one victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The suspect was described as a black-male wearing a green winter coat with a hood, who fled on foot. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
