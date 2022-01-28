News Release: Homicide Investigation Columbus Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Darius Lavon Poteat, 35 years old of Greensboro. The suspect has been identified as Shaleesa Vanquella Davis, 30 years old of Greensboro. Davis is charged with First Degree Murder and is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2022) – January 28, 2022 at approximately 01:20 a.m. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Columbus St. in reference to a stabbing incident. One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

