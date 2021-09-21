News Release: Homicide Investigation Bragg Street and Bennett Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE: The victim has succumb to their injuries and this is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Brandon Montrial Smith, 28 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2021) – At 6:40 a.m. police responded to the area of Bragg Street and Bennett Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being ask to avoid the area during this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

