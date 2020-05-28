News Release: Homicide Investigation 5300 Block of Strasburg Drive

[X]

UPDATE:This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. One of the two male victims is deceased the second victim is at a local hospital in critical condition. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2020) – Police are on scene investigating an aggravated assault in the 5300 block of Strasburg Drive. Two victims were located, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.