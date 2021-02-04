News Release: Homicide Investigation 300 Block of Avalon Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to her injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Sanka Delayne Perry, 43 of Greensboro. The next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault Investigation 300 Block of Avalon Road

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2021) – At approximately 12:10 a.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Avalon Road in reference to a 911 unknown call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from unknown injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

