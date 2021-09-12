News Release: Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: The victim has succumb to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Traveyon Deandre Hairston, 17 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (September 12, 2021) – On 9.11.2021 at 11:19 p.m. police responded to the 2000 block of Ellington Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5’10 and wearing a gray sweatsuit. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
