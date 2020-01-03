News Release: Homicide Arrest in Spring Garden Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (Jan. 3): Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have charged Christopher Raynard Mitchell Jr., B/M, 27, of Winston Salem, NC with First Degree Murder in the homicide of Chaunci Rashan Rutledge. Mitchell was taken into custody this morning and is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.

UPDATE (Dec. 15): The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Chaunci Rashan Rutledge, B/M, 21 years old, of Greensboro. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2019) – On 12.15.2019 at 3:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street reference reports of a man lying in the roadway. Responding officers discovered one victim with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and provided treatment. No suspect information is available.

Due to this investigation, Spring Garden Street is currently closed between Granite Street and Chapman Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

