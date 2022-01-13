News Release: Homicide Arrest in Missing Person Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (1/13): Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22 years old of Greensboro, was arrested this morning by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Johnson-Harris is charged with First Degree Murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Missing Person Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 7, 2022) – Greensboro Police are conducting a homicide investigation related to a missing persons case for Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20 years old of Greensboro. Whitehurst was located deceased in Guilford County in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Whitehurst was reported missing by his family on January 5, 2022 after he was last seen around 11:00pm, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and black Yeezy 700s. There is no additional information available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

