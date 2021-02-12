News Release: Homicide Arrest Avalon Road Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (2/12): Officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32 of Greensboro. Coles was arrested in the 1600 block of Fairview Street. Coles is charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Breaking & Entering, and First Degree Kidnapping. Coles is being held in the Guilford County jail with no bond.

UPDATE: The victim has succumbed to her injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Sanka Delayne Perry, 43 of Greensboro. The next-of-kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault Investigation 300 Block of Avalon Road

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2021) – At approximately 12:10 a.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Avalon Road in reference to a 911 unknown call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from unknown injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

