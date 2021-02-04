News Release: Homicide Arrest 626 Guilford College Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (2/4/21): Greensboro Police have arrested and charged Marcus Allen McClinton, 31 years old of Greensboro. McClinton was arrested this morning for the shooting death of Brandon Crawford in November of 2020. McClinton is charged with First Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. McClinton is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39 years old, of Greensboro. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Aggravated Assault Investigation 626 Guilford College Road

GREENSBORO, NC (November 27, 2020) – At approximately 1:19 a.m.. Officers responded to 626 Guilford College Road, Cheetah Club, in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life threatening..

There is no suspect description at this time. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.