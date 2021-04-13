News Release: Homicide Arrest 4400 Block of West Wendover Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE (4/13): Greensboro Police have arrested and charged Joshua Lapree Padgett, 32 years old of Asheboro, with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Possession of Firearm by Felon. Police have also charged Justin Jones, 21 years old and Nicole Angelina Newby, 27 years old both of Greensboro, each with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Padgett, Jones, and Newby are currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Chavez Laquan Vargas, 29 years old of Winston Salem. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault Investigation 4400-blk West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2021) – At approximately 09:14 am, officers responded to the 4400-blk West Wendover Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Police are currently on scene conducting an investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.