News Release: Holden Road Incident Now a Homcide Investigation

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim will be released pending a positive identification and the notifying of next of kin. The suspect is believed to be traveling in a white sedan with tinted windows.

Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (December 18, 2019) – On 12.18.2019 at 12:49 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of S. Holden Road and Swan Street in reference to gunshot wound call. Responding officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. No information is available on the victim’s condition at this time. No suspect information is available.

Due to this investigation, S. Holden Road from Patterson Street to W Florida Street is currently closed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

