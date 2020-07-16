News Release: Hobbs Road Resurfacing Scheduled for July 16-31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Hobbs Road Resurfacing Scheduled for July 16-31
GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2020) – Beginning at 9 am Thursday, July 16, Hobbs Road between Holden and Westridge roads will be resurfaced. Alternate lanes will be closed at various times during the job, which will take place weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm through July 31. Motorists should use caution in this area and expect delays.
