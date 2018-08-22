News Release: Hit and run homicide investiation, police seek suspect identification

Hit and Run Crash Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 22, 2017) – On August 4, 2018 at 2am Greensboro Police officers responded to the Mobil Fairway One Stop convenience store, at 1600 S. Elm-Eugene Street, on a reported hit & run traffic accident with personal injury. The victim Tiffiney Nicole Williams (B/F/41), of 2717 Quail Oaks Drive Greensboro NC, reported to officers she was just struck front impact by a light in color Mercedes-Benz and then the vehicle reversed striking her again with intent. She was transported to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

Williams died later the same day at Moses Cone Hospital. An autopsy was conducted at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. The pathologist concluded that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death a homicide. Investigators, jointly with the Greensboro Police Department Homicide Unit and Crash Reconstruction Unit, have developed investigative leads of intent and are releasing the following items to the media for assistance in this homicide investigation:

(1) Photo of Victim

(2) Surveillance Photo of Suspect & Suspect Vehicle

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a silver 1998-2001 Mercedes series E-320. The vehicle also has the AMG package option. The suspect has been identified as a black male, 5’10-6’0, medium complexion with a medium to heavy build.

Anyone who has knowledge of or who can identify this male and/or vehicle are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637, or call Detective AR Hinson at 336-574-4004.

