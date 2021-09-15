News Release: Hit and Run Arrest Lanada Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (9/15): Greensboro Police have made two arrests for a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on 09/05/2021. Cameron Michael Carroll, 28 years old of Greensboro, has been charged with Felony Hit and Run, Careless and Reckless driving, and Expired Operators License. Also charged is Carroll’s mother, Anna Carroll Hendren 45 years old of Whitsett, with Aid and Abet Felony Hit and Run.

Hit and Run Crash on Lanada Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (09/05/2021) – On Sunday 09/05/2021 at approximately 0330 hours, the Greensboro Police Department responded to Lanada Rd near Stanley Rd for a hit and run traffic crash that involved a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the collision. Police are searching for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250. The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light, and wheel well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

