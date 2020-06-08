News Release: Hilltop Road Lane Closure Underway Due to Emergency Water Line Work

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298
Hilltop Road Lane Closure Underway Due to Emergency Water Line Work
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Emergency water line work is currently underway on Hilltop Road between Adams Farm Parkway and Bridford Parkway. The eastbound lanes will be closed in the area and traffic delays are possible. The work will continue until the job is complete.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
