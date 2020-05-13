News Release: Highland Avenue and W. Greenway Drive will be ‘Slow Streets’ Beginning May 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Highland Avenue and W. Greenway Drive will be ‘Slow Streets’ Beginning May 15

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2020) – The Greensboro Department of Transportation (GDOT) will launch a Slow Streets pilot program Friday, May 15, in an effort to discourage motor vehicle traffic and encourage the increased walking and biking spurred by NC’s Stay-at-Home order. The project will close portions of Highland Avenue in Glenwood and W. Greenway Drive in Sunset Hills to through traffic. Residents with homes on those streets may still drive the roads to access their driveways or on-street parking.

“We’re seeing a lot more people out enjoying neighborhood streets for fresh air and exercise, since the Stay-at-Home orders have canceled indoor recreation activities,” said GDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Chandler Hagen. “Adopting a Slow Street program allows us to support safe access for bicyclists and pedestrians, and allows them more space to properly follow social distancing guidelines.”

These blocks will be part of the Slow Streets program, and closed to through motor vehicle traffic from Friday until the NC Stay-at-Home order expires:

· Highland Avenue from Haywood Street to Florida Street

· W. Greenway Drive from W. Market Street to Walker Avenue

These blocks were chosen based on neighborhood interest, their proximity to parks or other amenities, and relatively low traffic volumes. GDOT staff will evaluate the success of the program to determine if it will expand to other neighborhoods.

For more information about the Slow Streets program, contact Hagen at 336-373-7912 or chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:chandler.hagen@greensboro-nc.gov>.

