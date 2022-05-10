News Release: Hewitt Street Lane Closures Due to Water Valve Work Set for May 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Hewitt Street Lane Closures Due to Water Valve Work Set for May 10

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2020) – Beginning 8 am Tuesday, May 10, the 4200 block of Hewitt Street between E. Barton Street and Boston Road will be closed for water valve replacement work and minor traffic delays may take place. The job is expected to be completed by 5 pm.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

