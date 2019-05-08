News Release: Hester Park Archery Range Now Open

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Hester Park Archery Range Now Open

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2018) – The archery range at Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., will be open from 4-7 pm, alternating Tuesdays and Wednesdays, now through October 8. Reservations are required. Reserve a lane online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?display=detail&module=FR&primarycode=SPFAC_HTPRK_ARCHERY1>.

Archers can bring their own equipment or rent it on site from Parks and Recreation. A certified instructor will also be on site to train and assist people, so no experience is necessary to try the sport. The cost is $5 per lane per hour if you bring your own equipment or $15 per hour for equipment and instruction. Cash only. Children must be 7 years old to participate. Reservations may be cancelled due to weather conditions.

2019 Archery Range Schedule

* May

Tuesdays – 7, 21

Wednesdays – 15, 29

* June

Tuesdays – 12, 26

Wednesdays – 2, 18

* July

Tuesdays – 10, 24

Wednesdays – 2, 16, 30

* August

Tuesdays – 13, 27

Wednesdays – 7, 21

* September

Tuesdays – 4, 18

Wednesdays – 10, 24

* October

Tuesday – 8

Wednesday – 2

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/archery<www.greensboro-nc.gov/archery> or contact Remy Epps at 336-373-3741 or remy.epps@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:remy.epps@greensboro-nc.gov> or Clint Richardson at 336-373-3694 or james.richardson@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:james.richardson@greensboro-nc.gov>.

