News Release: Henry Cisneros, Former HUD Leader, is PLANIT GSO’s Next Guest Speaker

Henry Cisneros, Former HUD Leader, is PLANIT GSO’s Next Guest Speaker

GREENSBORO, NC (October 8, 2019) – How can cities promote economic mobility, advance equity and drive growth? This is the overarching topic of the next PLANIT GSO guest speaker, Henry Cisneros. The former US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary under president Bill Clinton, Cisneros will hold two public discussion sessions October 29 and 30. The title of his talks is “The Equitable City: Prosperity, Opportunity, Leadership.”

The first event, which is free, is from 5:30-6:30 pm Tuesday, October 29, at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

The second event is from 11:30 am to 1 pm Wednesday, October 30, at the Cadillac Service Garage, 304 Market St. Online registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/the-equitable-city-with-henry-cisneros-tickets-75671474417> is required for this event by 5 pm October 23; cost is $20, which includes lunch.

Cisneros will talk about how communities like Greensboro can expand opportunities for more of their residents and boost economic expansion. His 2017 book about this topic, “Building Equitable Cities: How to Drive Economic Mobility and Regional Growth,” provides real-world examples of both place-based and people-based strategies that are being used successfully across the country.

Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, from 1981-89, Cisneros was the first Latino to serve as mayor of a major US city in the 20th century. After his service with HUD, he was president and CEO of Univision, a Spanish-language television network headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.

Cisneros’ Greensboro appearances are part of PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso>’s series of public conversations about how the city should grow and develop. City Planning Department staff are using community input as they update Greensboro’s 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan, which is a road map that guides a city’s investments and growth for the next 20 years.

