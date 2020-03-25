News Release: Help Keep Trash Collection Moving Smoothly

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Help Keep Trash Collection Moving Smoothly
Greensboro, NC (March 25, 2020) – The City of Greensboro, along with other NC local governments, is seeing an increase in residential trash volume due to the growing number of residents staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Help keep trash collection moving smoothly.
Residents with extra trash should compact the bags and place them inside the City trash container. Bags left outside the container cannot be picked up by City automated trucks. This effort will keep trash collection running efficiently.
