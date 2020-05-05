News Release: Heavy Volumes of Yard Waste Slows Collection Service

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chris Marriott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Heavy Volumes of Yard Waste Slows Collection Service

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2020) – On Monday, May 4, the City of Greensboro began providing a modified, every other week yard waste collection service to residents. After servicing routes throughout the day, yard waste volumes were much heavier than expected, and the City is unable to meet the original two- to three-day collection schedule. Residents with yard waste at the curb are asked to leave it there and the City will collect it as soon as possible.

Yard waste set out dates remain the same as shown below:

* If your garbage collection day is MONDAY, have your yard waste at the curb by 7 am on Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 18.

* If your garbage collection day is TUESDAY, have your yard waste at the curb by 7 am on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 26.

* If your garbage collection day is THURSDAY, have your yard waste at the curb by 7 am on Thursday, May 7 and Thursday, May 21.

* If your garbage collection day is FRIDAY, have your yard waste at the curb by 7 am on Thursday, May 14 and Thursday, May 28.

More information regarding yard waste collection dates will be provided in the near future.

“We appreciate the patience of residents while we work through this change to service required to keep our staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Field Operations Director Dale Wyrick. “Thank you to the many residents who are following the guidelines of limiting yard waste to a total of 10 bags, bundles or cans, who kept bundles and limbs to five feet or less, and cans and bags to less than 50 pounds. This allows City staff to collect yard waste in a more efficient manner.”

Residents who don’t want to wait for yard waste pickup can bring it to the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. Cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailers can dispose of yard waste there at no cost. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Dump trucks and dump trailers will continue to be charged by the ton.

For more information, call the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-2489.

