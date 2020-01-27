News Release: Hanna Cockburn Named Director of the Greensboro Department of Transportation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Hanna Cockburn Named Director of the Greensboro

Department of Transportation

Greensboro, NC, (January 27, 2020) – City Manager David Parrish announced today that after a national search, Hanna Cockburn has been named Director of the Transportation Department, effective March 16.

Cockburn is returning to the City of Greensboro where she served as the Long Range and Strategic Planning Manager in the Planning Department from 2013 to 2018. For the past two years, she has been working in Raleigh for the NC Department of Transportation as the Director of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation, then most recently Director of Integrated Mobility, focusing on the intersection of active transportation, micro-mobility and public transportation.

“Hanna possesses an extensive background in both transportation and planning, giving her a unique ability to lead the City’s transportation and mobility plans into the future,” said Parrish. “Hanna knows this community and I know she will continue to enhance the services we provide to the community.”

Cockburn holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell College and a Master of Arts in Urban and Regional Planning from Minnesota State University. She is also a member of the American Planning Association, the American Institute of Certified Planners and a LGFCU 2015 Local Government Fellow.

In addition, she serves as the President Elect for the NC Chapter of the American Planning Association and chairs the APA Education Committee. She also serves on the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Council on Active Transportation, Council on Public Transportation and Technical Committee on Non-Motorized Transportation. Cockburn is a member of the Transportation Research Board Standing committee on Transportation Needs of National Parks and Public Lands and has been a Greensboro Housing Authority Board member since 2018.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.