News Release: GYC Seeks Staff for Ghoulash Festival

Contact: Tiffany Carlton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GYC Seeks Staff for Ghoulash Festival

GREENSBORO, NC (July 15, 2019) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is seeking high school students to serve as volunteer staff for the 2019 Ghoulash festival. Applications are available at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com<www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com> under the “Service Learning and Leadership Opportunities” section.

Ghoulash is a Halloween festival run and organized by GYC in downtown Greensboro. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 26. This is great opportunity for teens to earn service learning hours and build leadership skills. There are positions for volunteers to create and implement activities, plan the costume contest, and run the business office. While serving in these leadership roles, teens will work alongside their peers and receive assistance from adult advisors to successfully complete the projects.

Completed applications can be mailed to Greensboro Youth Council, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402 or dropped off in person to the GYC Office located at 200 N. Davie St. Suite 315, Greensboro, 27401.

