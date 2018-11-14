News Release: GYC Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive Underway Until December 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GYC Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive Underway Until December 7

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2018) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is conducting its annual Santa’s Workshop Toy and Donation Drive now through December 7. Residents may make a cash donation or give new or gently used toys. Donate online<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/donation.html>. Toy collection boxes are located<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/teens/greensboro-youth-council/projects-events/santa-s-workshop> at all City recreation centers and libraries, and the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The toys will be donated to local families that have been identified by community partners as being in need this holiday season. Toy should be for children six months to 13-years-old. All used toys must be in good condition. Games and puzzles should be complete, boxed, and taped. Toys should be placed in plastic bags or boxes. Food and clothing are not accepted.

For more information, contact Jasia Stevenson at 336-373-2734 or jasia.stevenson@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jasia.stevenson@greensboro-nc.gov>.

