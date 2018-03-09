News Release: GYC Accepting Applications for Teen Leaders

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GYC Accepting Applications for Teen Leaders

GREENSBORO, NC (March 9, 2018) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is now accepting applications from teens looking to lead their community as member of the 2018-2019 GYC executive board or as a community project chair. To learn more about the available leadership positions and apply, visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com .

Becoming a board member or leading a project are excellent opportunities for teens to develop skills like time management and public speaking, network with other teens in Guilford County, and have fun earning service learning hours. Most volunteers earn more than 80 hours each year.

For more information, call 336-373-2734.

