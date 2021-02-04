News Release: GuilfordWorks to Host an Online Career Fair with Packrite LLC

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: David Szwejbka

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GuilfordWorks to Host an Online Career Fair with Packrite LLC

HIGH POINT, NC (February 4, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting a Virtual Career Fair from 9 to 11 am, Wednesday, February 10. This event features Packrite LLC, a certified ISO 9001 and Woman Owned Business. Packrite LLC is seeking to fill positions for its over 200,000 square foot High Point facility.

Registration and event details are available on the GuildWorks website<guilfordworks.org/event/packrite-hiring-event/>.

Representatives from Packrite LLC will be available to recruit the following positions:

* material handlers

* machine operators

* forklift drivers

* general laborers

* project manager

Job seekers can apply for jobs, engage with the employer via chat and live video conference options to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

The career fair is sponsored by the City’s Office of Workforce Development, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks.

