News Release: GuilfordWorks to Host an In-Person Hiring Event with Harris Teeter

GuilfordWorks to Host an In-Person Hiring Event with Harris Teeter

GREENSBORO, NC (May 20, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting an in-person hiring event at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 West Meadowview Rd., from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, May 26. This event features Harris Teeter, which is seeking to fill approximately 50 new positions for its distribution center in Greensboro, NC. For event details, visit the guilfordworks website<guilfordworks.org/event/harris-teeter-hiring-event/>.

Job seekers can engage with Harris Teeter representatives to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes. Harris Teeter is seeking to fill 1st and 3rd shift warehouse positions. Wages start at $16.25 an hour with additional incentives.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

