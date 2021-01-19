News Release: GuilfordWorks Hosts Online Career Fair with Amada America Inc.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Hosts Online Career Fair with Amada America Inc.

HIGH POINT, NC (January 20, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting a Virtual Career Fair from 10 am to 1 pm, Thursday, January 28. This event features Amada America Inc., which is seeking to fill approximately 45-50 new hires for its 64,000 square foot tech center in High Point. For event and registration details, visit Guilford Works website<guilfordworks.org/event/amada-america-virtual-hiring-event-012821/>.

Representatives from Amada America Inc. will be available to recruit the following positions:

* Assembler

* CNC Machinist

* Painter and Logistics Material Handler

* Logistics Supervisor

Job seekers can apply for jobs, engage with the employer via chat and live video conference options to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

“We are very excited to be working with Amada, and appreciate the impact of filling these positions on the city of High Point and surrounding areas. We look forward to helping them develop a skilled and sustainable workforce,” said Joyce Rice, business services representative with GuilfordWorks.

The career fair is sponsored by the City’s Office of Workforce Development, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks.

