News Release: GuilfordWorks Hosts Major League Hiring Event on August 26

GuilfordWorks Hosts Major League Hiring Event on August 26

Greensboro, NC, (August 16, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting its Major League Hiring Event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, August 26 at Truist Point Stadium, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/major-league-hiring-event/>.

Participating employers include:

* Amazon

* AMADA

* AkzonNobel

* FedEx

* EcoLab

* HAECO

* Proctor & Gamble

* Gilbarco

* Precision Fabrics Group

* Thomas Built Buses

* General Dynamics

* And many more

More than 50 employers are participating and offering starting wages at $15 per hour and more.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

