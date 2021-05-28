News Release: GuilfordWorks Hosts Hiring Event with Multiple Employers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Szwejbka

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444, x 273

GuilfordWorks Hosts Hiring Event with Multiple Employers

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2021) – GuilfordWorks will host an in-person hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, June 3 at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. Job seekers can speak with employers about available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes. Applicants may be invited for follow-up interview. For more event details, visit the guilfordworks website<guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-3/>.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Area Wide Protective

* The Agency, Inc.

* Mountaire Premium Chicken

* Caring Hands Home Health, Inc

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration<www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx>. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are still required for those attending the event.

The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point. NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources to help them acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.