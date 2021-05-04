News Release: GuilfordWorks Hosting a Manufacturing Career Exploration Event on May 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Hosting a Manufacturing Career Exploration Event on May 12

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting a virtual career exploration event, “Making It Here!”, from 10 am to 1 pm and 4-6 pm on Tuesday, May 12.

Young adults between the ages of 16 and 26, or a parent/guardian, are invited to learn more about advanced manufacturing sector career opportunities. Attendees will learn directly from and speak with employers from a wide variety of industries across Guilford County. Manufacturers will enlighten the next generation of employees about career pathways available in their specific industry and educate them about vocations they may have never before considered. GuilfordWorks is prepared to handle thousands of registrants.

Registrants will receive confirmation and instructions on how to navigate the virtual platform on the day of the event. Sign up online<portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/7299-making-here-virtual-tour-advanced-manufacturing-career-opportunities-guilford-county>.

GuilfordWorks has aligned with almost a dozen strategic partners. These partnerships offer participants invaluable resources, including educational opportunities and financial incentives. They also deliver the nearly 20 enrolled Manufacturing Sector employers a vast audience of young adults.

Participating Partners:

* Guilford Technical Community College

* Guilford County Schools

* Greensboro Chamber of Commerce

* High Point Chamber of Commerce

* High Point Economic Development

* Graham Personnel Services

* Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP)

* GuilfordWorks Adult Apprenticeship Program

* Reading Connections

* NCWorks NextGen

* Job Corps

Joyce Rice, business services consultant with GuilfordWorks, said, “This group of young people are the key to a thriving industry and workforce in Guilford County. We must rally around them and connect them to as many opportunities as possible. I am pleased to have local industry leaders, training institutions, and economic development organizations share in this initiative.”

The “Making It Here!” event is sponsored by the City’s Office of Workforce Development, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks, which organizes program services and operations within the Greensboro/High Point/Guilford County Workforce Development Board.

