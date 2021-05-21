News Release: GuilfordWorks Hosting a Hiring Event with Multiple Employers on May 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Hosting a Hiring Event with Multiple Employers on May 27

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2021) – GuilfordWorks will host a hiring event from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursday, May 27 with multiple employers at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks website<guilfordworks.org/event/multi-employer-open-air-hiring-event-2/>.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* XLC Services

* McDonald’s

* G4S Security

* Greensboro Science Center

Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration<www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/loginintro.aspx>. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

