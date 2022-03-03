News Release: GuilfordWorks Extends the Great Resignation Survey to March 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Extends the Great Resignation Survey to March 21

GREENSBORO, NC (March 3, 2022) – GuilfordWorks is extending its Great Resignation survey<bit.ly/3uyfgtJ> to increase participation through Monday, March 21. The survey seeks to better understand Guilford County residents and their unique concerns and motivations regarding rejoining the workforce.

Initially, the online survey ran from February 15-28. Thus far, the survey has collected more than 100 responses. Some preliminary findings from the survey include:

* 32 percent of respondents are not actively looking for work.

* 34 percent are currently unemployed, while another 6 percent work fewer hours or make less income.

* 19 percent of respondents feel they are unqualified or do not have the necessary training for many available positions.

With more than 50,000 job openings in Guilford County, GuilfordWorks aims to use the survey findings to provide insights and solutions for job seekers struggling to find work and local businesses seeking to hire. Additional results will be available on GuilfordWorks.org<guilfordworks.org/> once more data is collected.

