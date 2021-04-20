News Release: GuilfordWorks Commissions a New Mobile Career Center on April 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GuilfordWorks Commissions a New Mobile Career Center on April 27

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2021) – GuilfordWorks is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 10:30-11:15 am on Tuesday, April 27, to introduce the NCWorks Mobile Career Center at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. Representatives and public officials from across the state will be in attendance to celebrate this launch.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests will be allowed to tour the mobile career center and explore all of its features. Guests can also explore the recently remodeled NCWorks Career Center and check out the new Career Exploration VR systems. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks, is the administrative arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point, and now, a Mobile Career Center.

