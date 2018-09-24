News Release: Guilford Metro 911 Employees Receive State Recognition

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Guilford Metro 911 Employees Receive State Recognition

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2018) – Guilford Metro 911 employees received prestigious awards at the annual North Carolina Public Safety Communications Conference in Cherokee on September 12.

Kellie Zimmerman, an assistant supervisor with Guilford Metro 911, received the 2018 state Telecommunicator of the Year Award from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO). Zimmerman has had five life saves since she began her career at Guilford Metro 911 in April 2012. She was a master telecommunicator prior to being promoted to assistant supervisor in April 2018.

Members of the C and D Teams with Guilford Metro 911 were awarded the 2018 Shift/Team of the Year Award from the North Carolina National Emergency Number Association (NENA). These teams were working on April 15 when a tornado ripped through Greensboro and Guilford County. In the first hour of chaos, C Team fielded 447 calls. As D Team began to arrive for their night shift, they immediately went into the communications center and began working. These two teams, in the first three hours, answered more 1,000 incoming 9-1-1 calls. Over the course of the next several hours, these two teams entered more than 1,700 calls for service.

