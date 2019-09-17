News Release: Guilford Metro 911 Employee Receives State Recognition

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Guilford Metro 911 Employee Receives State Recognition

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – Guilford Metro 911’s Chris Champagne was named the NC Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Telecommunicator of the Year at the NC Public-Safety Communications Conference in Winston-Salem last week.

Champagne, who joined Guilford Metro 911 in July 2016, is the department’s second consecutive Telcommunicator of the Year after Greg Cobb won last year.

“Chris is the epitome of a team player for Guilford Metro 911,” said GM 911 Director Melanie Neal. “In this field, he stands out for his commitment to his team and profession. He also recently joined the Greensboro Police Department Peer Support Team. His dedication is an asset to our community.”

