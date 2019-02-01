News Release: Guilford Metro 91 Earns International Re-accreditations

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Earns International Re-accreditations

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2019) – Guilford Metro 9-1-1 has been recognized as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) in Emergency Fire Dispatch and Emergency Medical Dispatch by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. GM 9-1-1 is one of only two Fire Aces in the world that have been re-accredited five times, according to the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

An accredited agency must meet the 20 points of accreditation. It is scored on a range of best practices, such as how it processes a medical or fire call, provides continuing education, and maintains an oversight committee to ensure compliance.

GM 9-1-1 was originally accredited in Emergency Fire Dispatch in 2009 and Emergency Medical Dispatch in 2010. ACE status was accomplished through the re-accreditation process in both EFD and EMD in 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2019.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.