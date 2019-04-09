News Release: Guilford Metro 91 Celebrates National Telecommunications Week April 14-20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Celebrates National Telecommunications Week April 14-20

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2018) – Guilford Metro 9-1-1 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 14-20. This annual event honors those who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a time of crisis, and render life-saving assistance to the 9-1-1 callers.

GM 9-1-1 is celebrating the week with activities designed to recognize its employees. An awards ceremony will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, April 15 at the Guilford Metro 9-1-1 Justice Complex to honor the Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Each of these awards are voted on by their peers for dedication to 9-1-1, being a team player and doing an outstanding job serving field responders and residents.

“It is my honor and pleasure to be recognizing the outstanding performances our employees achieved throughout the year,” says GM 9-1-1 Director Melanie Neal. “This year we are honoring the 35 lives saved by telecommunicators who provided callers with CPR instructions.

GM 9-1-1 is a consolidated 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point serving all of Greensboro and Guilford County. With approximately 130 total employees, GM 9-1-1 operates in 12-hour shifts, and is responsible for answering and processing all 9-1-1 calls for assistance, as well as for dispatching all law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and emergency medical calls throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. The center handled more than 747,000 telephone transactions, 427,000 dispatches, and over 3 million radio transmissions in 2018.

