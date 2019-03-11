News Release: Guilford Creek Week Returns March 23-30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Guilford Creek Week Returns March 23-30
GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2019) – From March 23-30, the cities of Greensboro and High Point, NC Cooperative Extension, Stormwater Smart, and Guilford County will host Guilford Creek Week, seven days of public events designed to provide fun community activities that promote environmental stewardship. The kickoff event will be on Saturday, March 23 from 10 am to 2 pm at Gibson Park, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown. Agencies and communities are encouraged to host their own clean up events to support Guilford Creek Week. For a full list of events, visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/creekweek>. Also visit the Guilford Creek Week<www.guilfordcreekweek.org/> website or follow on Facebook<www.facebook.com/guilfordcreekweek/> and Instagram<www.instagram.com/guilfordcreekweek/> for more details on how to participate.
