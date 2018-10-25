News Release: Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Friends Against Fraud

[Family Justice Center logo – transparent]

Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Friends Against Fraud

GREENSBORO, NC (October 25, 2018) – Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Elder Justice Committee will host Friends Against Fraud, an educational program that empowers aging adults to learn and share information about frauds and scams to protect themselves and others.

The free educational programs are open to the public and lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required, one week prior to each event and can be completed online at www.corpguard.org/register<www.corpguard.org/register> or by calling 336-497-5615.

Programming will be provided at the following times and locations:

Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:30 am at First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401 (in partnership with Well•Spring Solutions).

Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 11:30am at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 (in partnership with Caregiver Connect, Inc.).

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:30am at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road Greensboro, NC 27410 (in partnership with AARP).

Friends Against Fraud is a unique program as it was created by partners from a variety of disciplines including law enforcement, human services, private non-profits and more. The program focuses on empowering older adults by arming them with information on how to recognize frauds and scams. The program seeks to address the growing concerns surrounding fraud and exploitation among aging adults in Guilford County. According to ARRP, thirty-seven percent of people age 65 and older report being victims of financial fraud, however only five percent of fraud victims make a report to law enforcement. Locally, law enforcement reports identity theft and credit card fraud amongst the top crimes reported by residents age 65 and older.

Friends Against Fraud is a program of the Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Elder Justice Committee. The committee is a diverse partnership of members committed to the shared responsibility of enhancing the community’s knowledge, resources, and response to elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation. These three free events in November are sponsored by the Junior League of Greensboro, Corporation of Guardianship, and the Elder Justice Committee.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) is a “one stop shop” for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse. Under one roof, 60 professionals from 15 different disciplines work together to provide consolidated and coordinated safety, legal, social, and health services to individuals and families in need.

For more information about Friends Against Fraud, or the Guilford County Family Justice Center, contact (336) 641-7233.

