News Release: Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Camp HOPE

[Family Justice Center logo – transparent]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Catherine Johnson

Phone: 336-641-7233

Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Camp HOPE

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 15, 2018) – For a second year, the Guilford County Family Justice Center will host Camp HOPE America- North Carolina, Guilford County a national evidenced-based camping and mentoring program for children impacted by violence and abuse. Camp HOPE’s vision is to break the generational outcomes of domestic violence through team building, values-based programming, and high adventure, challenge-by-choice activities.

Approximately 48 youth are expected to participate in the six- day, five-night sleepover camp Aug. 12-17 at the YMCA’s Camp Weaver, 4924 Tapawingo Trail in Greensboro.

Campers were hand-chosen by the Center’s many partners. “Community partners including, social workers, law enforcement, and therapists nominated children who we thought would greatly benefit from this type of experience,” explained Catherine Johnson, GCFJC Director. “This program has proven results. Longitudinal studies have shown good outcomes for the young people who go to the camp and who participate in the year-round mentoring offered. It really changes the trajectory of their lives.”

This is the second year that the GCFJC will host Camp HOPE. The camp adheres to the requirements of Camp HOPE America, which is an affiliate program of the Alliance for HOPE International. Camp HOPE focuses on three key elements: 1) “Challenge by Choice” activities; 2) Affirmation and Praise for developing observed character traits; and 3) Themed, small group discussion and activities focused on helping children set goals and then pursue those goals. Challenge by Choice refers to challenging children to set daily achievement goals by pursuing activities with perceived danger or risk (e.g., canoeing, zip line) while allowing them to opt out of the activities if the challenge creates unmanageable stress or fear.

Trained camp staff members and volunteers prove a 1:3 ratio of counselors to campers. “Camp counselors have a tremendous impact on our camper’s experiences, and this experience is life-changing for both the camper and counselor,” said Johnson. “HOPE counselors represent youth leaders for nine Guilford County high schools. They are the champions for youth attendees and aid immensely in our goal to end the cycle of violence and change the destinies of youth exposed to trauma.”

Funding for Camp HOPE was provided by the Weaver Foundation, Verizon, and community donations. Thus, all campers will participate without cost.

“The week of Camp HOPE has the potential to significantly impact a child’s life particularly in the areas of self-esteem, emotional stability, confidence, and academic performance,” said Johnson. “We are looking forward to helping these young people become healthy, confident adults.”

To learn more about Camp HOPE America, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/family-justice-center/camp-hope or www.camphopeamerica.org/.

# # #

