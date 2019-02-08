News Release: Guilford County Law Enforcement Agencies to Focus School Bus Safety

Guilford County Law Enforcement Agencies to Focus School Bus Safety

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 8, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, The North Carolina Highway Patrol, The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and The High Point Police Department will be conducting “Operation Stop Arm” a Guilford County wide school bus safety initiative on Tuesday February 12, through Wednesday February 13, 2019. GPD’s Traffic Safety Unit will partner with The NC Highway Patrol, The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and The High Point Police Department to conduct multiple special operations in order to cover as many school zones as possible throughout Guilford County.

Traffic violations involving passing stopped school buses loading or unloading students, seatbelt usage, motorists failing to yield in pedestrian school cross- walk violations will be strictly enforced. Officers will conduct overt as well as covert operations to detect violations, utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles, police motorcycles and police spotter strategies. Officers will be following school bus routes while watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that school bus travel is one of the safest forms of vehicle travel on the roadway. Your child is much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car. “Operation Stop Arm” is partnering with Guilford County School Bus Transportation, in conjunction with North Carolina’s “Love the Bus” week, recognizing school bus drivers and school bus safety.

Officers will focus the majority of their enforcement efforts on the safety zone in and around school buses and student bus stops.

The “Operation Stop Arm” initiative’s overall goal is to assure the safety of every student riding the bus, loading or unloading at bus stops. Media related questions or interviews should be directed to the Greensboro Police Department Public Information Officer, Ron Glenn, at 336-574-4002 or by email at ronald.glenn@greensboro-nc.gov.

