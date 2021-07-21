News Release: Guilford College Road Work Continues

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Guilford College Road Work Continues

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2021) – One southbound lane and one left turn northbound lane of Guilford College Road remain closed due to additional Norfolk Southern signal foundation design work, which is part of a widening project for Guilford College Road. The job is expected to continue for several more weeks, weather-permitting, and will involve occasional lane closures between 9 am and 4 pm weekdays.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays through the work zone.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.