News Release: Guilford College Road Work Continues

Guilford College Road Work Continues
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2021) – One southbound lane and one left turn northbound lane of Guilford College Road remain closed due to additional Norfolk Southern signal foundation design work, which is part of a widening project for Guilford College Road. The job is expected to continue for several more weeks, weather-permitting, and will involve occasional lane closures between 9 am and 4 pm weekdays.
Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays through the work zone.
