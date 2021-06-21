News Release: Guilford College Road Closure Begins June 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Guilford College Road Closure Begins June 24

GREENSBORO, NC (June 21, 2021) – Beginning at 8 pm Thursday, June 24, all through-traffic lanes of Guilford College Road in both directions between Burnt Poplar Road and W. Market Street will be closed due to Norfolk Southern railroad track and signal work. The job, which is part of a widening project for Guilford College Road, is expected to be completed by 7 am Thursday, July 1, weather-permitting.

Access to businesses and residential streets along this section of Guilford College Road will be available between Burnt Poplar Road and Wendy Court. All other traffic will be detoured heading northeast from Guilford College Road to Burnt Poplar Road to S. Swing Road heading north to W. Market Street east, back to Guilford College Road. The route from Guilford College Road heading southwest will be the same but in reverse.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays through the detour.

Note: Detour is outlined on the map below with solid, black circles.

