News Release: GTN Now Available Via Roku

GTN Now Available Via Roku

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2019) – In an effort to engage residents on most forms of media, the Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the official City government channel, is now available on the Roku streaming platform.

“With so many people no longer subscribing to cable service, this allows residents to watch a live stream of GTN anytime they choose,” said David Brown, GTN station manager. “Roku is the currently number one streaming platform right now in the US with more than 30 million active accounts. This gives us a broader reach to hit more of our Greensboro residents.”

GTN, founded in 1995, is Greensboro’s government TV channel, dedicated to providing City government and community information. The station operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with original programs, live City Council and Zoning meetings and information on City activities.

